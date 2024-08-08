Man accused of van rampage at State buildings awaits psychiatric report

David O'Callaghan (40), of The Fairways, Woodbrook Glen, Bray, Co Wicklow, faces five counts of criminal damage to gates at the three locations. Photographs: Nick Bradshaw/Facebook

A man accused of ramming the gates of a number of State buildings in Dublin has been further remanded in custody with an order for a psychiatric report.

David O’Callaghan (40), of The Fairways, Woodbrook Glen, Bray, Co Wicklow, allegedly crashed a van into entrances at Áras an Uachtaráin, the Custom House and Government Buildings in Dublin after suffering “delusional fantasies”.

He appeared via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

It was his second hearing, and Mr O’Callaghan, who appeared to be praying, has yet to take up his bail, which was set at €350 but also required the approval of a €5,000 independent surety, who must lodge €1,500.

Defence counsel Aisling Ginger-Quinn told Judge Catherine Hayden that her client consented to her adjourning his case for two weeks and for a psychiatric report to be furnished.

Gardaí were also seeking directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The judge remanded him in continuing custody with consent to bail. His residency condition was changed, requiring it to be at an address approved by gardaí.

Once he has taken up bail, he cannot go to the city centre or Phoenix Park, contact any public representative, or post online about the case.

His District Court bail hearing on Saturday heard that he faces five counts of criminal damage to gates at the three locations within 15 minutes.

The court heard the damage at Áras an Uachtaráin was valued at €4,750k. A damage estimate was not given for the other locations, but gardaí believed it to be in the tens of thousands of euros.

The accused could face additional serious charges, the court heard.

Unemployed Mr O’Callaghan, who has yet to indicate a plea, is accused of offences under the Criminal Damage Act, which can carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

The charges involve claims he damaged the entrance gate at Phoenix Gate Lodge, Áras an Uachtaráin, Phoenix Park.

He was further charged with three counts of criminal damage around the houses of the Oireachtas: the main gates of the Department of an Taoiseach at Merrion Street Upper, the rear gates of Leinster House on Merrion Square West, and the North Road gate at Government Buildings, Merrion Street Upper.

He was also accused of damaging the main gates of the Custom House, Dublin 1.

Garda William McCarthy had said the accused’s mental health problems had exacerbated, and he had “delusional fantasies”.

The court heard he told gardaí he believed his family members were not real and that they had been replaced by actors, spiking him with drugs and waking him every day at 5am with an aerosol hallucinogenic.

It was claimed Mr O’Callaghan believed the President, members of the Government and social welfare officials were also orchestrating this and that ramming the gates would “put an end to the torment he had been subjected to.”

The court heard he allegedly posted photos of the crashed van on social media to raise awareness of his situation.