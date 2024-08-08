‘Coward’ who kicked defenceless man in head receives fully suspended sentence

Paddy Philips (22), of Lower Maiden Street, Newcastle West, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty to assaulting Colin Ambrose causing him harm

A man who punched and kicked a defenceless man in the head while he lay on the ground has walked free from court with a fully suspended three-year jail sentence.

Paddy Philips (22) with an address at Lower Maiden Street, Newcastle West, Co Limerick, laughed as some of the evidence of the violent assault was relayed at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

Philips pleaded guilty on April 17th last to assaulting Colin Ambrose causing him harm, outside the Strand Bar, Newcastle West, around 3am, on February 5, 2023.

Security camera footage obtained by Gardai from the pub was key in the State’s prosecution of Phillips, who, it was heard, initially tried to deflect blame on to others when interviewed by gardaí after his arrest.

Philips sniggered during his sentencing hearing as senior prosecution counsel, Lily Buckley SC, told the court that when Gardai had asked Philips how Mr Ambrose sustained his injuries, Philips told them he thought the victim had been in a fight with a group of girls.

However, CCTV footage harvested by Gardai from the pub showed that Philips assaulted the victim.

The footage, which was played in court, showed Philips punching Mr Ambrose twice in the head and Mr Ambrose falling backwards on to the street and Philips walking away.

Philips is then seen returning to the scene and kicking Mr Ambrose “full force” into the head as he lay on the street.

Sentencing Judge, Dermot Sheehan, said Mr Ambrose suffered “significant injuries” and “was helpless to protect himself” on the night.

“He [Mr Ambrose] was hit twice into the face by the accused, who returned and administered a full-force kick into the head of Colin Ambrose,” the judge said.

“It was extraordinarily cowardly on the part of Paddy Philips, and no words could justify what occurred here.”

Mr Ambrose was hospitalised and made a complaint to gardaí the following day even though he couldn’t recall what had happened to him.

Mr Ambrose attended University Hospital Kerry with a fast heart rate, two black eyes, head pain and a laceration to his nose.

Medical reports stated Mr Ambrose suffered “multiple mid-facial fractures” which required surgery, however Mr Ambrose remains on a HSE public waiting list for surgery, the court heard.

Philips had 16 previous convictions, including for road traffic offences; public disorder; possession of drugs for sale or supply; and possession of drugs.

Judge Sheehan said a pre-sentencing probation report on Philips did not reflect well on him.

Philips’s barrister, Kenneth Keirns BL, said Philips behaviour on the night was “totally inappropriate” but he asked the court not to impose an immediate custodial sentence, and he provided the court with a letter of apology that Philips had written to the victim.

In mitigation, the judge took into account that Philips had “no previous convictions involving violence”; that Gardai accepted Philips was “not” a violent man; that Philips was a “young man”, who was “taking the matter seriously”; that Philips entered a “guilty plea” eliminating the requirement for a trial; and that Philips had written a “letter of apology” to Mr Ambrose.

Judge Sheehan said “something went wrong” on the night, and it appeared there had been “some form of drunken interchange” between parties.

Reducing the sentence from five years to three years, which he then fully suspended, Judge Sheehan also noted “it doesn’t appear the probation services can work with this man [Philips]”.

The judge ordered Philips to keep the peace and not reoffend for three years and to pay €2,000 compensation to Mr Ambrose, which he had brought with him to court.