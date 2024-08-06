Partner of Sarah McNally appears at New York court sitting

Sarah McNally (41) from Longford died in an incident in New York city earlier this year. Photograph: rip.ie

Marcin Pieciak, the 36-year-old man charged with the murder of Irish woman Sarah McNally in New York earlier this year, appeared for a hearing at Queens County Criminal Court, via an online link.

Pieciak, who lived at 76th Street in Glendale, Queens, has already been charged with murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Justice Ushir Pandit Duran, hearing the case, ordered that it be adjourned until October 1st, leaving time for a certificate of compliance to be prepared.

Pieciak, appearing via a webcam from custody, did not speak, merely nodding his head to illustrate that he understood the proceedings.

He is charged with the murder of Ms McNally (41), from Longford, who at the time of her death, is reported to have been in a relationship with the accused.

Pieciak is said to have arrived at Ms McNally’s place of employment, The Céilí House Bar, at 69-56 Grand Avenue in Maspeth, at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday, March 30th.

According to patrons of the bar, he walked behind the counter towards Ms McNally, while brandishing two knives, stabbing her nineteen times in the neck, back and chest, causing substantial bleeding and significant wounds.

He then inflicted knife wounds on his own neck, and was accosted by patrons at the bar, who managed to detain him until police arrived.

Ms McNally was transported to Elmhurst Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Gabriel J. Reale, the attorney prosecuting the case, stated at a previous hearing that the entire incident was caught on camera, with footage also displaying the accused confronting police officers outside the bar, where he was subdued and two knives were recovered.