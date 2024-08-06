Cobh murder accused charged with possession of long-bladed sword and cash linked to criminal activity

Dylan Scannell (30), from O’Rahilly Street, Cobh, was charged earlier this year with the murder Ian Baitson (33) in Cobh, Co Cork. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

A man accused of murdering a father of two in Co Cork earlier this year has been charged with two further offences including possession of a long-bladed sword.

Dylan Scannell (30), from O’Rahilly Street, Cobh, was charged earlier this year with the murder Ian Baitson (33) at the Eurospar car park, Newtown Road, Cobh on March 15th last. Mr Baitson, a chef, was rushed to Cork University Hospital following an assault on March 15th and died from his injuries four days later.

Mr Scannell appeared before Mallow District Court on Tuesday and was charged with two new offences arising from the murder investigation.

He is accused of producing a long-bladed sword capable of causing serious injury in the course of a dispute at Eurospar car park, Cobh on March 15th. He was also charged with handling, transferring or possessing cash, knowing it to be the proceeds of criminal activity, at a location unknown between last August and March.

Det Garda David O’Shea gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Scannell made no reply to either charge when he put them to him. Insp Tony O’Sullivan applied for a remand until August 13th for the service of the book of evidence. Defence solicitor Cathal Lombard said his client was consenting to the remand.

Judge Marie Keane granted the State application and remanded Mr Dylan in continuing custody at Cork Prison to appear at a vacation sitting of Mallow District Court on August 13th.