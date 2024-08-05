Woman drove over man ‘due to domestic violence’, court told

The court heard Louise Wright (33) asked her solicitor to 'convey her thoughts and prayers' for the man's recovery

An alleged victim of domestic abuse appeared in court on Monday accused of trying to killer her partner by deliberately running him over.

Downpatrick Magistrates Court heard how the man remains in intensive care in a “critical condition” after he was trapped under the car being driven by Louise Wright and also that the 33-year-old asked her solicitor to “convey her thoughts and prayers” for his recovery.

Appearing at court by video-link from police custody, Ms Wright, from Cornmill Way in Millisle, Co Down confirmed she understood the four charges against her, all alleged to have been committed on Sunday.

The 33-year-old faces accusations of attempted murder, dangerous driving, driving whole unfit through drink or drugs and possessing class A drug cocaine.

Giving evidence to the court, Det Const Weir outlined how the ambulance service contacted the police just after 7am on Sunday morning to a man “trapped under a car near Springhill Retail Park” on the Old Belfast Road in Bangor.

He was freed and brought to hospital in what medics have told police was a “critical condition”.

Ms Wright was spoken to at the scene and she told police she was the driver and “she admitted she had deliberately driven over him due to domestic violence”.

A preliminary breath test gave a reading of just seven, the limit being 35, and the detective told the court a blood sample had been taken and will be analysed in due course. In a follow-up search, officers uncovered a zip sealed bag which Ms Wright confirmed was cocaine.

DC Weir explained that Ms Wright and the victim had been in a relationship for around seven months but “it appears to be extremely drug- and alcohol-fuelled and very toxic”.

Wright’s defence solicitor emphasised that she had a clear record and, until a few months ago when the relationship was rekindled, “had previously held a good managerial job”.

District Judge Brian Archer inquired what had started Ms Wright’s drug problem and the solicitor claimed “it started when this relationship started”.

Submitting that Ms Wright could be granted bail to reside with her mother, the lawyer said the defendant had “given a full account” of what had happened and had “fully co-operated” with the police.

The judge said he would grant bail under “very strict conditions”.

The case was adjourned to August 21st.