Dublin City Council brings fresh charges against landlord Marc Godart over unauthorised short-term lettings

The case against Marc Godart was adjourned until September for a plea to be entered.

Dublin City Council has brought fresh charges against Luxembourg-based landlord Marc Godart and two related companies over unauthorised short-term lettings and for breaching fire safety laws.

The prosecutions, listed before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Friday, involve failure to comply with an enforcement notice to cease using Reuben House, Reuben Street, Dublin 8, for short-term letting purposes.

According to court documents, the notice was supposed to be obeyed by April 28th last year.

The council is prosecuting Mr Godart and two firms, Reuben Hot Desks Ltd and Green Label Property Investments Ltd.

Judge Halpin noted from prosecuting solicitor Michael Quinlan said that evidence needed to be furnished to the defendants.

Judge Halpin adjourned that matter until September for a plea to be entered.

The council also initiated a separate fire safety prosecution against Green Label Property Investments Ltd in relation to another building, Unit 1A, The Forge, Railway Street, Dublin 1, which it described as a “potentially dangerous building”.

The charge alleges that on May 8th, the firm had yet to comply with a fire safety notice dated June 29th, 2023.

Judge Halpin ordered that this case resume in October to give the defence time to consider the evidence and a plea.

Later hearing dates in the non-jury District Court will be set if they contest the cases.

In February, Mr Godart had another prosecution dropped for “egregious” breaches of planning laws with unauthorised Airbnb lettings in Dublin.

However, two other firms he directs, Green Label Short Lets Ltd and Capel Grand Inn Ltd, accepted responsibility and were fined €7,500 and agreed to pay “substantial” legal costs.

DCC also brought those proceedings before Dublin District Court.

In another prosecution before Dublin District Court earlier this year, Green Label Short Lets avoided a criminal conviction over a former commercial building in Dublin that broke fire safety laws after being repurposed for residential lettings.

The court heard that the Beaver Street property was converted but lacked a range of vital fire safety measures, including an alarm system and viable escape routes. The firm pleaded guilty to an offence contrary to the Fire Services Act.

The case was struck out after it donated €500 to charity and paid €3,884 toward the council’s legal costs.