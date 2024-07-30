Munster abuse case: Father jailed for life after original 15 year sentence deemed too lenient

Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said the man was a person who the children should have been able to rely upon for all their needs but instead he had 'raped and violated' them.

The father of the victims in the Munster abuse trial will now serve a life sentence for the “grave, systematic, prolonged and depraved abuse” of his “vulnerable” children after the Court of Appeal found that his original 15-year sentence was too lenient.

The mother of the children and an uncle have also had their jail terms increased to 12 years and 18 and a half years respectively following a successful appeal by the State.

Quashing the 59-year-old father’s original sentence and imposing a term of life imprisonment on Tuesday, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said he was a person who the children should have been able to rely upon for all their needs but instead he had “raped and violated” them.

She said his actions and the actions of others had “enormously damaged the lives of their young children” with the consequence that they were left “emotionally, physically and psychologically traumatised”.

She said his position of dominance within the family could not be ignored and noted that all of the abuse took place against “a background of appalling neglect”.

“These children had nowhere to turn,” she said.

Quashing the original 15-year sentence, Ms Justice Kennedy said the court was of the view that it was a substantial departure from the norm.

She noted that while life sentences are “used sparingly” in these cases, the “grave, systematic, prolonged and depraved abuse” of three young and vulnerable children against a background of terrible neglect led the court to believe that the only appropriate and just sentence in this case is one of life imprisonment.

In January 2022, the victims’ father, who was convicted of rape, sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and child cruelty, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court.

Their mother (37), who was convicted of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and child cruelty, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

An uncle of the victims (51) was convicted of rape, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation, with a sentence of 15 years in prison.

The offences occurred between August 2014 and April 2016, starting when three of the victims - a young girl and her two brothers - were aged five, six and seven.