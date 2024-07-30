Inquest to open into deaths during Youghal Ironman event of two men

Brendan Wall (L) and Ivan Chittenden died during an Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork, in 2023

The inquests into the deaths of two men who died during an Ironman competition in Youghal, Co Cork, in August 2023 will open today.

Brendan Wall (45), who was a native of Cardrath in Slane, Co Meath, and Ivan Chittenden (64), of Toronto in Canada, died on August 20th last year after they separately experienced difficulties in the water during the challenge.

The case at Midleton courthouse, Co Cork, today is set to involve the hearing of evidence relating to identification as well as the causes of death of both men. The inquest will then be adjourned until a later date.

Mr Wall got engaged to his fiancee just months before his death and was living in Solihull in the West Midlands in the United Kingdom.

He was a graduate of Trinity College in Dublin where he studied manufacturing and mechanical engineering. He also completed an MBA in the University of Hull.

Mr Wall started work as a sales director at Top Tubes Ltd in Wednesbury in the UK three months before his death having previously been employed by a Cavan-based cutting tools manufacturer, the ATA Group. Both companies said Mr Wall was a “gentleman” and much admired by his colleagues.

Mr Wall also worked for ten years in London. He is survived by his fiancee Tina, parents Oliver and Gertrude, brothers Martin and Joe, sister Maria, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Mr Chittenden was a native of Brantford, Ontario, and had studied business at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Canada.

He was a senior partner in Enrst and Young prior to his retirement in 2021 having first started in the London, Ontario, office as a student in May 1979. He was a keen triathlete and had previously competed in Ironman events.

Mr Chittenden, who was married with a family, also ran in the Boston and Dallas marathons.

The Ironman event in Youghal is not going ahead this year with organisers describing it as being on “hiatus” to allow for “further healing”.