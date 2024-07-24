Kilkenny family members jailed over neglect of dogs and horses in their care

Dogs were kept in terrible conditions and many had eye infections when the authorities raided a premises in Callan, Co Kilkenny in November 2020.

Three members of the same family have been jailed for multiple charges of animal neglect.

Michael Carthy (53) and his sons William (25) and Thomas (21) pleaded guilty to charges of neglect arising out of an inspection of their premises in Mallardstown, Callan, Co Kilkenny, in November 2020.

Gardaí, the Kilkenny Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KSPCA), Kilkenny County Council, My Lovely Horse Rescue, dog rescue services and a vet recovered 23 dogs and four horses from the premises on November 30th of that year.

Gardaí and animal welfare inspectors seized four horses during a raid on a premises in Callan, Co Kilkenny, in November 2020.

All the animals showed signs of neglect. Many were infested with fleas or mange and a few had conjunctivitis. One dog’s lower jaw was almost worn away.

The dogs – including three registered greyhounds, terriers, chihuahuas and lurchers – had no fresh water or bedding. Some slept outdoors with no shelter. One dog was chained in a ditch and another was found living in a barrel.

A few of the horses had chewed the fences and had old scars on their backs. All the animals were forced to live in filthy conditions with mud and rubbish everywhere.

A dog pictured at the home of Michael Carthy in Callan, Co Kilkenny. Carthy and two of his sons were jailed for animal neglect.

At a sentencing hearing on Monday, Michael Carthy (53) of Mallardstown, Callan, Co Kilkenny, was given a two-year concurrent prison sentence with the last 12 months suspended having pleaded guilty to eight counts of animal neglect contrary to Section 12 (1) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

His son William Carthy (25) was given a 21-month sentence with the final 12 months suspended for nine charges of animal neglect.

Thomas Carthy (21) was given a 15-month sentence for attempting to obstruct animal welfare officers who arrived at the family property and for animal neglect.

They were all banned from having charge of any animals for the next 10 years.

All had pleaded guilty in May 2023 to the charges and the sentencing hearing was heard by Judge Dara Hayes.