Man convicted of murder of his older brother during attack in Kerry graveyard

A man has been convicted of the murder of his brother at a funeral in Co Kerry two years ago, becoming the fourth of six defendants to be found guilty of the killing.

Patrick Dooley (36) from Arbutus Grove, Killarney had denied the murder of his brother, Thomas Dooley (42) at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5th, 2002.

The jury of 10 men and two women found him guilty after deliberating for 12 hours and 26 minutes.

The defendant had claimed that a feud had been going on for years and that he witnessed “five or six fellas” descend on his deceased brother, while he [Patrick] had jumped in and tried to help. He told gardaí that he had tried to pull the men back but it had happened so fast and he could do no more for his brother.

However, Siobhan Dooley (45), the widow of the deceased, said in her evidence that she saw her brother-in-law Patrick Dooley grin and produce a knife before her husband was attacked.

The jury foreman told Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork on Friday that they had not yet reached a verdict is respect of two other accused, Danny Dooley (42) of An Carraigin, Connolly Park, Tralee and Michael Dooley (29) of Carrigrohane Road, Cork.

Danny Dooley and Michael Dooley are both cousins of the deceased, a father of seven.

On Thursday, the jury found another three men, including another cousin, Thomas Dooley Snr (43), his son, Thomas Dooley Jnr (21) and a juvenile who cannot be named, guilty of the murder. All three had pleaded not guilty.

Thomas Dooley Jnr was also found guilty of assault causing harm to Siobhán Dooley at Rath Cemetery on the same date. He had denied the charge.

During the attack the widow of the deceased sustained a wound which went from her right shoulder and extended to her armpit. She required 45 stitches and 30 staples.

Ms Justice Ring thanked the jury for their service to date before sending home until Tuesday when they will resume deliberations.

She adjourned the case of Patrick Dooley until July 25th for mention.