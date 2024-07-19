Man accused of making death threats to Mary Lou McDonald and Drew Harris denied bail

A man accused of making death threats against Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in a video published on the internet has been refused bail.

Richard McGreevy (28), from Whitechurch Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin, was charged under Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997 on Friday.

The charge states that on July 13th, without lawful excuse, Mr McGreevy made a death threat to Ms McDonald which led her to believe it would be carried out or cause her serious harm. There was a second and unrelated charge of failing to appear at Dublin District Court in accordance with previous bail conditions.

Det Sgt Gareth Kane told the court the threats were broadcast on TikTok against Ms McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. The statements could be seen as intimidation, he added. Mr McGreevy made the threat while wearing a balaclava on a TikTok video which was widely circulated before being taken down.

He told Judge Paula Murphy that he was angry on the day that he made the threat.

“I put that video up and I didn’t mean for it to go so viral,” he said.

Mr McGreevy said he lived at home on his own with his two dogs. His solicitor Kevin Tunney said it may make some time for the case to go the Circuit Criminal Court.

He is currently living in State accommodation and risked losing that accommodation if he was in custody for a long time. Mr Tunney also said his client’s dogs would be kept in a pound for a long time.

The solicitor said Mr McGreevy was a young man with a “very difficult childhood” whose father died when was a baby and his mother abandoned him when he was three. His client’s upbringing had been “chaotic” and he was a loner rather than a part of any gang, Mr Tunney said, appealing for his client to be released on bail with strict conditions.

However, the application was turned down by Judge Paula Murphy, who said Mr McGreevy had a poor record of attending court. She remanded him in custody to appear again to Cloverhill District Court on July 26th.