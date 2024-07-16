Six more people appear in court charged in connection with Coolock disturbances

Six people charged with public order offences following a series of disturbances in Coolock, Dublin on Monday have been granted bail with conditions. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Gardaí made a series of arrests on Monday evening after a demonstration at the former Crown Paints Factory on Malahide Road, which has been earmarked for accommodating asylum seekers.

Five men and a woman appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday before Judge Cephas Power and Judge Maire Conneely. They were all charged with failing to leave various areas in Coolock. Two faced additional charges for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Fifteen other people appeared before a special sitting of the court on Monday night, charged with public order offences.

The judges noted there were no bail objections provided the accused agreed to stay away from the Malahide Road and the factory. One accused was ordered to stay away from Coolock Garda station.

The six accused did not address the court and were ordered to appear again on September 10th to enter pleas. They were all granted legal aid.

Gary Daly (45), from Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Malahide Road, is accused of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words at Dunree Park, Coolock and not moving on from the scene after being cautioned.

Tom Printer (67), from Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, is accused of not obeying a garda’s direction to leave the vicinity of Oscar Traynor Road. His solicitor told the court his client had partial hearing and that not leaving the scene was the height of the allegation.

Alan Dunne (63), of Bunratty Avenue, Coolock, is accused of failing to leave the vicinity of Coolock Garda station after being directed.

Edmund Butler (53), of Holywell Crescent, Donaghmede, was also accused of not complying with a garda direction to leave the Malahide Road retail park. The court heard he needed to drive through Malahide Road and Judge Conneely ordered him not to stop there.

Hugh O’Rourke (55), of Moatview Avenue, Priorswood, was charged with failing to leave Malahide Road.

Una Colgan (69), of Achill Court, Drumcondra, is accused of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and noncompliance with a direction to leave Oscar Traynor Road.