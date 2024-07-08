Son of Jason Hennessy snr to be tried in Special Criminal Court for violent disorder

The 21-year-old son of Jason Hennessy snr, who was fatally injured in a Christmas Eve restaurant shooting in Dublin, will be tried for violent disorder at the Special Criminal Court alongside seven others.

State solicitor Ciara Vibien successfully applied on Monday morning to have Brandon Hennessy of Sheephill, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, tried at the three-judge, non-jury court.

His father, Jason Hennessy snr (48), was having dinner with family and friends on Christmas Eve before a gun attack at the restaurant and died 11 days later in hospital.

Tristan Sherry (26) died of blunt-force trauma to the head after he allegedly shot Mr Hennessy snr at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on December 24th last.

Jason Hennessy snr who died after being shot in Blanchardstown last year.

Brandon Hennessy is accused of engaging in violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence, which would cause another person present to fear for their safety, contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

David Amah (18) of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin; Michael Andrecut (22) of Sheephill Avenue in Dublin 15; Noah Musueni (18) of Corduff Park, Corduff, Dublin 15 and Wayne Deegan (25), of Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, Dublin 15, have all been charged with murder.

Jaures Kumbu (18), of Brookhaven Grove, Blanchardstown is charged with unlawful possession of a submachine gun at the steakhouse on the night.

A 17-year-old boy and Jonas Kabangu (18) have also been charged with violent disorder on December 24th at the steakhouse. Mr Kabangu’s address cannot be reported for security reasons.

At the Special Criminal Court on Monday, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Mr Justice Paul Burns and Judge Sinead Ní Chúlacháin, adjourned the matter to July 16th when all matters are listed for mention.