Man (55) admits to trying to suffocate pensioner with pillow in nursing home

A father of two has admitted he tried to suffocate his partner’s elderly mother “by holding a pillow across her face” in a midlands nursing home.

The incident happened at the Sonas Nursing Home, Ballymahon Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath, on Monday, April 29th, 2024.

Peter Keaney (55), of Hillside Close, Monksland, Athlone, Co Roscommon, appeared at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court on Friday after entering a signed guilty plea in the District Court earlier this week. He had been granted bail with conditions on Wednesday.

Once the case was called, he stepped forward from the public gallery and spoke twice to say “yes,” confirming he was pleading guilty to both charges.

He faces two counts under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for assault causing harm and attempting to suffocate the victim by holding a pillow across her face in the nursing home.

Delia Flynn SC, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report on her client.

The full facts of the case have yet to be outlined, and the victim did not have to attend the hearing.

Judge Keenan Johnson ordered a probation report on Keaney and asked gardaí to prepare a victim impact statement for the sentencing hearing on November 19th. He also warned the accused not to contact the injured party.

Keaney remains on €500 bail with an independent €1,000 surety approved.

As a condition of his bond, he has been ordered to live at his sister’s address in Balbriggan in Dublin, sign on daily at Balbriggan Garda station and provide evidence to gardaí within 72 hours showing he sought a GP’s referral to engage with addiction services.

Following a submission from prosecution counsel John Hayden BL, Judge Johnson warned the accused not to contact the injured party or witnesses.

Keaney had been in custody on remand from May 1st, following the incident in the elderly victim’s room in the nursing home, until July 3rd, when he was granted bail subject to the conditions.