US woman who posed as Irish heiress extradited to UK to face fraud charges

Marianne Smyth with television producer Johnathan Walton, who later publicised her crimes on a hit podcast

A US-born woman who posed as an Irish heiress to scam thousands of dollars from several victims was flown on Tuesday to the UK to face additional charges there.

Marianne Smyth (54) is accused of stealing more than $170,000 (€158,000) from five people whom she met through her jobs at UK-based mortgage companies between 2008 and 2010. For years, Smyth feigned being a witch, psychic and friend of A-list celebrities to deceive others into giving her money.

Notably, Smyth stole nearly $100,000 from a television producer, Johnathan Walton, who later helped send her to prison and publicised her crimes on a hit podcast.

A spokesperson for the justice department confirmed to the AP that Smyth had been extradited on Tuesday and referred additional questions to Northern Ireland authorities.

A statement on Tuesday from the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed a woman matching Smyth’s description had been extradited from the US “to stand trial ... for a number of fraud offences” but didn’t name her.

Smyth was arrested February 23rd in Maine after being released from prison for defrauding Mr Walton, who detailed Smyth’s crime spree in the Queen of the Con: The Irish Heiress podcast. The podcast explained how Smyth defrauded him and others, including in Belfast, Northern Ireland. And it was Mr Walton who provided authorities with Smyth’s location – a short-term rental – prior to her arrest in Maine.

In 2009, police in Belfast had been planning on arresting Smyth after several victims reported her. Smyth was facing theft and fraud charges in Belfast

But she managed to flee, even killing more than a dozen dogs who were living with her at the time, according to what her daughter said on Mr Walton’s podcast.

Years later, a listener of the Queen of Con podcast ultimately alerted Mr Walton to where Smyth was staying. Mr Walton, in turn, told the police.

In May, a US magistrate judge determined that there was enough evidence to justify Smyth’s extradition. In a statement to the Guardian on Smyth’s extradition order, Mr Walton said: “It’s been said the pen is mightier than the sword, but let me tell you, the podcast is mightier still.

“My only desire now is for justice at long last for the victims in Northern Ireland.”

Smyth reportedly said she was afraid that she would be murdered if she was returned to Northern Ireland, according to a court transcript obtained by the Guardian.

Her attorney also unsuccessfully argued that there was not enough evidence to extradite her. – Guardian News and Media/Associated Press contributed reporting