Girl (5) secures €115,000 settlement over alleged attack from golden retriever

Mia Kate Nolan was with her mother when the dog came from behind and clamped his jaws on her head.

A five-year-old girl who was allegedly attacked as a toddler by a golden retriever has settled her High Court action for €115,000.

Mia Kate Nolan was walking near her home in Co Galway with her mother when the dog came from behind and clamped his jaws on the child’s head, knocked her over and shook her, it was claimed.

Her case alleged the dog kept her on the ground face down as her mother kicked and hit it to make it release its grip.

Mia, who was 19 months old when the incident occurred on April 14th, 2020, was brought to Portiuncula Hospital before being transferred to a Dublin hospital where she had surgery for repair of multiple scalp lacerations.

READ MORE

She was in hospital for five days. She was left with scars on her scalp and upper neck, but a plastic surgeon reported that all scars had matured, and no further surgery would be required.

Mia, of Kilclooney, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, through her mother, Leslie Nolan, sued the dog’s owners, Declan and Ann O’Grady, also of Kilclooney, Ballisnaloe, as a result of the incident four years ago.

It was claimed the O’Gradys’ dog was caused to attack and bite the child and there was a failure in the circumstances to properly control or restrain the dog where the owners ought to have known it had a propensity to attack or bite people near the O’Gradys’ lands.

It was further claimed there was a failure in the circumstances to have in place an appropriate and proper system of warning people walking lawfully near their lands or house that the dog presented as a threat.

There was also an alleged failure in the circumstances to muzzle the dog and to properly instruct or train it so as to minimize the risk of him attacking people.

It was also claimed they knew or ought to have known that the presence of people walking nearby would in all likelihood provoke or excite the dog and result in the dog attacking or biting.

Ms Justice Nuala Jackson approved the settlement.