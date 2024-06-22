Man charged with murder of father of two in Finglas

Joseph Lawlor is accused of murdering Michael Ryan in Finglas on Thursday. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of a father of two who died following a stabbing in Finglas, Dublin, on Thursday.

Emergencies services treated Michael Ryan (51) who was found severely injured at around 12.30am on Hampton Wood Way, St Margaret’s Road.

Unemployed Joseph Lawlor (38) of Hampton Wood Road, Finglas, appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.

The deceased, Mr Ryan, from Carton Road in Poppintree near Ballymun, Dublin, was taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Thursday.

Officers preserved the scene and the State Pathologist was notified to carry out a postmortem examination.

Gardaí in Finglas arrested the accused, who was detained and charged on Friday evening with the murder of Mr Ryan on June 20th at Hampton Wood Way, contrary to common law.

Dressed in a navy sweater, grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes, he stood silently with his hands clasped during a brief hearing on Saturday morning.

Garda Shane Gallagher told the court that Mr Lawlor was charged at 5.17pm on Friday. He was handed a true copy of the charge and “made no reply”.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in murder cases, which require applications in the High Court.

Defence barrister Kevin McCrave, instructed by solicitor Niall O’Connor, asked that his client be remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Counsel said his client wanted to appear in person at his next hearing rather than via video link.

Judge Hughes noted that and asked if the garda wished for the case to be listed to serve Mr Lawlor with a book of evidence or for the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) directions to be conveyed.

Garda Gallagher said the case should be scheduled for the DPP’s directions.

Judge Hughes remanded Mr Lawlor, who has yet to indicate a plea, in custody to appear on June 28th and granted legal aid after noting that the accused was on social welfare and not working.