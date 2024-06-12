Plumber sentenced for headbutting man after row in Dublin pub toilet about traditional music

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the victim suffered a mild bleed on his brain after the headbutt knocked him to the ground outside the Grange pub in Deansgrange.

A plumber has been given a suspended sentence for headbutting another man after they argued about Irish traditional music in a Dublin pub toilet on St Patrick’s Day.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the victim suffered a mild bleed on his brain after the headbutt knocked him to the ground outside the Grange pub in Deansgrange on March 17th, 2023.

Gavin Dennan (39) of Desmond Avenue, Dún Laoghaire was given a three-year suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

Judge Pauline Codd also ordered Dennan to pay the victim €1,000 as a token of remorse, adding that if the victim is unwilling to accept this, the money is to go to a charity of their choice.

READ MORE

Judge Codd described it an “act of madness”, noting that one-punch assaults can be very serious and that Dennan was lucky not to be facing more serious charges.

She said although Dennan has no previous convictions, no history of violence and had acted totally out of character, it was often the case that people act out of character when “tanked up”.

“Things become heated unnecessarily,” said Judge Codd.

Dennan, who cooperated fully and expressed remorse and disgust at his behaviour, told gardaí that a “red mist” had come over him after a verbal argument with the other man. The victim was described by witnesses as being very drunk.