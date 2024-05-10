Man arrested after person nailed to fence in ‘barbaric’ Co Antrim attack

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating a “barbaric” attack in which an individual was nailed to a fence in Co Antrim.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was left with potentially life-changing injuries following the incident in Bushmills early on Sunday, May 5th.
PSNI Det Insp Lavery said a 37-year-old man was arrested in the Bushmills on Friday under the Terrorism Act and was being held in custody.
“A search was also carried out at a residential premises in the Bushmills area as part of the ongoing investigation, with a number of items seized and taken away for further forensic examinations,” he said.
Police received a report shortly after midnight on Sunday that a man had been found with his hands nailed to a fence, with one nail through each hand.
He also suffered injuries to his nose and was taken to hospital.
Two vans parked in a public car park nearby had been set on fire, one of which belonged to the victim of the assault. Both vehicles were extensively damaged
Graffiti found on a nearby gable wall of a public toilets building was also linked by the police to the assault and arson.
Det Insp Lavery said the police investigation was ongoing into this “sinister assault.”
Describing it as a “barbaric attack,” he said it had been widely condemned and we would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact police.”
