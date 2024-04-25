Aoife Johnston: Coroner records verdict of medical misadventure in University Hospital Limerick death of teenager

The inquest into the death of Aoife Johnston, who died after waiting for more than 15 hours to be administered with antibiotics that likely would have saved her had she received them earlier, has recorded a verdict of medical misadventure.

Limerick Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday that it was “highly likely” that Ms Johnston (16) would have survived had she been treated with antibiotics in a timely and appropriate manner.

However, Ms Johnston – who presented at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) on the evening of December 17th, 2022, with suspected sepsis – waited over 15 hours to be given vital antibiotics. This was despite her having been triaged as a Category 2 patient, which meant she should have been seen by a doctor within 10 to 15 minutes.

Dr Patrick Stapleton, a consultant microbiologist at UHL, told the court on Wednesday that the pathogen present in Ms Johnston’s body, meningococcus, would respond to antibiotics, and could have been dealt with through a range of such treatments.

Ms Johnston eventually died on December 19th at UHL. The formal cause of death, given by pathologist Dr Terezia Lazlo, was purulent meningitis.

The emergency department was severely overcrowded on the weekend that Ms Johnston presented, with witnesses describing a “chaotic” and war-zone-like environment.

Dr James Gray, the emergency medicine consultant on call that weekend, said the department was “like a death trap” due to the overcrowding.

“Aoife Johnston had no chance,” he told the inquest on Thursday.

More to follow...