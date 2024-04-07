Man appears in court naked in protest at loss of ‘emotional support’ cat during arrest

Mr Davis has yet to plead to the charges. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times CCJ

A Dublin man appeared in court naked and refused to wear clothes after his “emotional support” cat went missing during a traffic stop arrest.

Joseph Davis (51) appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court on Sunday.

Mr Davis, of Ashington Mews, Dublin 7, was charged with Road Traffic Act offences of failing to give gardaí his details and not keeping his car stationary during an alleged incident on Friday at Dunsink Drive in Finglas.

Judge Quirke heard the motorist refused to wear clothes when brought to the courthouse.

She remanded him in custody with consent to €200 bail, directed medical attention and asked gardaí to find out what happened to his cat, Oliver.

Mr Davis entered the courtroom naked with his hands over his genitals, but within seconds he stood with arms outstretched to argue his case after rejecting the services of a lawyer, telling him to “f*** off”.

Judge Quirke told him to sit down, but he stood and claimed he had been stripped and humiliated as he demanded an opportunity to speak.

Garda Eva Mahedy said the accused made no reply to the charge at Finglas station, where he was offered bail but refused to sign his bond.

She added that there was no objection to his bail, but gardaí sought a €100 cash lodgement.

“I don’t see his wallet on him today,” the judge remarked, at which Mr Davis interjected, “You don’t see f***ing anything.”

The court sergeant informed the judge the man had his property, including his clothes, and “he just won’t put them on”.

Mr Davis claimed he had been lent the car involved in the alleged offence and demanded, “Now, where is my emotional support animal?”

The court heard a doctor attended him in the Garda station and gave him advice, but the accused claimed he was seen by someone who did not speak “f***ing English”. He said he was stressed because his emotional support animal was missing.

Mr Davis, who is unemployed, banged on the glass barrier in front of the dock, and called out: “Where is my emotional support animal?”

The judge was told that Mr Davis was previously allowed to bring the cat to court with him, provided he kept it on a leash.

Mr Davis said, “Please, I need to find my animal. I’m lost without him, and he is lost without me.”

Judge Quirke set his bail and directed immediate medical attention while he remained in custody.

While being escorted from the courtroom, he replied that he did not need a doctor, just his pet. The judge assured him “all that will be looked into”.

He has yet to plead to the charges and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.