Former Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly’s assault charges hearing adjourned for seven weeks

Diarmuid Connolly pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street, Dublin, on Thursday. Photograph: IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Former Dublin GAA footballer Diarmuid Connolly’s hearing on charges of assaulting two men outside a Dublin pub during New Year’s Eve celebrations has been adjourned for seven weeks.

Mr Connolly, 36, with an address at Collinswood in Beaumont, is accused of assaulting Stephen Grimes and Stephen Kiely at Shantalla Road in Santry on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

He had been summonsed and faced his first appearance at Dublin District Court in February, when he was granted an adjournment to get disclosure of prosecution evidence before entering a plea.

The defence had requested any CCTV footage of the incident be made available to his lawyers.

A conviction for this category of assault can result in up to six months in prison per offence.

The case was due to resume on Thursday before Judge Michele Finan; however, the prosecution had the hearing put back until May 30th. Mr Connolly was present in court, but was not required to give evidence.