Man to appear in court following €80,000 seizure of cannabis

The man is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

A man is to be appear before the courts on Wednesday following the seizure of drugs worth €80,000 in Dublin.

The seizure was made in the Fortunestown area of Dublin 24 on Tuesday. The man, who is in his 30s, was arrested and charged, and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team conducted a planned search of a residential property.

During the search, cannabis herb with an estimated value of approximately €80,000 was discovered and seized.

READ MORE

Subsequently, the man was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station within the Dublin region.