Man (61) in Northern Ireland charged over historical sex offences

A 57-year-old woman is also charged with aiding and abetting offences

The man and woman will appear at Newry Magistrate's Court on April 24th. Photograph: EPA/Paul McErlane

Fri Mar 29 2024 - 10:06

A man in Northern Ireland has been charged with historical sex offences, police have said.

The 61-year-old man, and a 57-year-old woman who is charged with aiding and abetting additional offences, are to appear in court next month.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences. A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.

“Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on April 24th.”

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. –PA

