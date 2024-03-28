Ballyseedy: Bail application adjourned for man co-accused in connection with garden centre meth seizure

The Four Courts in Dublin. James Leen’s bail application will now go ahead on April 12th. Photograph: Aidan Crawley

The “complex” High Court bail application of a second Kerry man charged over the country’s largest-ever crystal meth seizure has been adjourned for two weeks.

James Leen (41), of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmourna, Listowel, faces two charges of drug importation at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, on October 16th, 2023, of methylamphetamine, known as crystal meth, and possession of the drug worth €13,000 or more at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October 27th, 2023, and February 12th, 2024.

The District Court had heard Customs officers discovered 543kg of crystal meth, with an estimated value of €32.8 million, when they inspected a container in the Port of Cork.

The court had heard this had been shipped from Mexico and stored in Ballyseedy Garden Centre since October.

He and co-accused businessman Nathan McDonnell were refused bail at their first District Court hearings in February but were entitled to bring fresh bids to the High Court in Cloverhill, Dublin.

Mr McDonnell’s application was refused on Tuesday, and Mr Leen’s attempt was due to be heard on Thursday.

However, due to the volume of contested hearings on the court’s busy bail, Ms Justice Caroline Biggs granted an adjournment to suit garda witness availability. She said Mr Leen’s application would be heard in two weeks.

His father and another relative had come to the court.

Defence barrister Ronan Prendergast told Ms Justice Biggs that he had been served with “detailed objections notes” from the State.

He suggested the matter could be dealt with sooner, and while Det Sgt Ernie Henderson of Tralee Garda station had detailed knowledge of the case, another officer could take his place.

In reply, Theresa Lowe, for the State, said it was an “extremely complex case” requiring a date when Det Sgt Henderson was available. She added that he was the only person who could deal “with the complex issues”.

Ms Justice Biggs noted that the State was opposing the application, which will now go ahead on April 12th.

Co-accused Nathan McDonnell (44), of Ballyroe, Tralee, a former company director who previously ran the Ballyseedy Garden Centre, has been charged with possession of drugs worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at the garden centre between October 27th and February 12th.