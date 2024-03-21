Woman’s civil damages claim against Conor McGregor for alleged assault to be heard in April

Conor McGregor: The case is one of two initiated against the mixed martial arts sportsman over events alleged to have taken place in 2018. Photograph: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images

The hearing of a woman’s damages claim for alleged assault against mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has been listed for hearing before the High Court next month.

The action has been brought by a young woman allegedly known to Mr McGregor.

Mr McGregor, originally from Crumlin, denies all claims of wrongdoing.

The matter, which is due to be heard before a jury and presided over by a judge of the High Court, was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Alexander Owens on Thursday.

READ MORE

The judge fixed the hearing of the action to the week commencing April 23rd.

The action will only go to trial once several other cases listed ahead of it that week are resolved.

The judge fixed the hearing date after Siún Leonowicz BL, for the woman, told the court the case is ready to proceed.

The case is one of two initiated against the sportsman over events alleged to have taken place in 2018. The plaintiff has also sued an associate of Mr McGregor.

Her action was filed in the High Court in 2021, but no details of her claim have been aired in open court.

A second personal injuries action, also against Mr McGregor, has been taken by the woman’s mother.

That case is not due to be heard before a jury.

The allegations in both of those actions are denied.

Both women suing Mr McGregor are represented by David Coleman of Coleman Legal Partners, while Mr McGregor is represented by Michael J Staines & Company.