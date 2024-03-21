Man who pushed his way into home of woman (80) causing her injury is jailed

James Maloney admitted carrying out the offence and said he did so under duress as he had a drug debt

A man who pushed his way into the home of an 80-year-old woman causing her injuries has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard James Maloney (44) of Mellows Park, Finglas, Dublin 11, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and attempting to commit theft at a property in Santry on February 1st, 2023.

Det Gda Andrew McDonald told Eoin Lawlor, BL, prosecuting, that the woman was at home at 3pm on the day in question when her doorbell rang. When she answered the door, Maloney was standing there with paperwork in his hands and began asking her questions.

The court heard the woman attempted to close her front door, but Maloney stopped her. She made several more attempts to close the door but failed. Maloney then pushed the front door towards her and also pushed the woman, who fell to the floor and hit her head. Maloney then shouted at the woman, “The keys of the car, the keys, the keys.”

READ MORE

Det Gda McDonald said the woman told him they were in the livingroom, and when he went to get them, she ran shouting for help from her home. Her neighbour was driving past, and Maloney fled the scene. The gardaí were called, and the woman was taken to the Mater hospital, where she was found to have a head injury and injuries to her arm and hand.

The court heard that CCTV footage was obtained, and Maloney was identified. He later attended Ballymun Garda station voluntarily. He admitted carrying out the offence and said he did so under duress as he had a drug debt.

A victim impact statement was handed into the court, which outlined the woman’s injuries and that she had a wait of more than 12 hours in the A&E department.

She said she was “more cautious and had replaced her front door at a cost of €3,000”.

Det Gda McDonald agreed with David Perry BL, defending, that his client was homeless and a drug user at the time of this offence.

Mr Perry said his client was “profoundly apologetic and is remorseful towards the injured party” and had written a letter of apology to her.

Judge Elma Sheahan sentenced Maloney to four years in prison on the attempted burglary charge and two years and four months for the assault causing harm charge. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

“From the letters handed into the court, I can see that this defendant is making efforts to rehabilitate, and I will suspend the final six months of his sentence for six months,” Judge Sheahan said.