Man pleads guilty to unlawful killing of mother by arson

A murder charge will be dropped against a 62-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing by arson of his mother, who died in a house fire.

Geunter Lohse appeared at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday where he had been due to go on trial next month accused of murdering his mother Ruth Lohse at Coolvoy, Doochary, Co Donegal on April 12th, 2022.

Prosecuting barrister Phillip Rahn SC told the court that a plea of guilty to the unlawful killing of Ms Lohse would be accepted while a charge of arson could be taken into account.

A “nolle prosequi” to withdraw the murder charge will be entered at a sentencing hearing on May 16th.

Mr Lohse replied, “I am guilty” to the charge that he unlawfully killed his mother by a criminal and dangerous act, namely arson.

Michael Bowman SC, for the accused, said a psychiatric report will be opened to the court while Mr Rahn indicated that the Lohse family will make a statement at the sentencing hearing.