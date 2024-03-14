Courts

Man denies assaulting former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane

Scott Law (43) pleaded not guilty to charge over incident at Emirates Stadium last year

Scott Law arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, north London. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

Thu Mar 14 2024 - 13:24

A 43-year-old man has denied assaulting former Manchester United and Ireland midfielder Roy Keane who was allegedly headbutted at a football match.

Scott Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault when he appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday.

The assault by beating charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium, also in London, on September 3rd last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United, where Keane was working as a pundit.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.

Mr Law is to face a two-day trial at the same court from May 29th.

He was released on unconditional bail until his trial.

Law was charged via post on February 13th. – PA

