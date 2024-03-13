Man accused of threatening Government chief whip and FG Senator to contest charges against him

At Galway District Court on Wednesday, defence solicitor, John Martin, said he had received the last 'video' disclosure from the State. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

A 47-year-old man accused of distributing or publishing threatening or grossly offensive communications about Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton and Fine Gael senator Seán Kyne is to contest the charges against him.

Daragh O’Flaherty (47) is accused of committing four offences, contrary to section 4 of the Harassment, Harmful Communications and related offences Act 2020.

At Galway District Court on Wednesday, defence solicitor, John Martin, said he had received the last “video” disclosure from the State. “We’re ready to go for hearing,” he said.

Judge Mary Fahy said the charges indicate the hearing will take some time.

Daragh O’Flaherty also briefly addressed the court. He said: “I regard these matters as life and death. I’m eager to proceed as soon as possible.”

Judge Fahy adjourned the case to June 18th for hearing.

In the case, it is alleged that on January 9th and January 10th, 2024, Daragh O’Flaherty did distribute or publish a threatening or grossly offensive communication about Hildegarde Naughton, with intent to cause harm.

It is also alleged that on January 9th and January 10th, Mr O’Flaherty did distribute or publish a threatening or grossly offensive communication about Seán Kyne, with intent to cause harm.

Judge Fahy said the issue of jurisdiction could only be considered after she heard a summary of what the State alleges against the accused.

Det Kerrigan said it will be alleged that on January 9th, Mr O’Flaherty used the messaging platform, Telegram, to state, that if he encountered Ms Naughton and Mr Kyne, they would need an “ambulance, a fire brigade and the police”.

Det Kerrigan said that it is further alleged that on January 10th, Mr O’Flaherty stated both politicians “would need six stitches if he encountered them”.

Judge Fahy accepted jurisdiction to hear the case in the District Court. The judge also granted Mr Martin’s application for legal aid.

The court heard Mr O’Flaherty must be of good behaviour and refrain from posting threatening content online. He was also ordered to reside at his current address and report once a week to a Garda station.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr O’Flaherty must have no contact with the complainants or any potential witnesses and must stay away from the homes and constituency offices of Ms Naughton and Mr Kyne.