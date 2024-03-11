Man (60s) charged after Monaghan debs crash that left two teenage girls dead

Kiea McCann (17, left) and Dlava Mohamed (16) who died in a crash outside Clones in Co Monaghan on the way to a debs ball.

Gardaí investigating a crash that left two teenagers dead as they were travelling to a debs ball in Co Monaghan last year have charged a man.

The suspect, a man in his 60s, was due to appear before the courts on Monday.

Best friends Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16), both students at Largy College in Clones, were killed when the car in which they were travelling to the debs ball left the road and crashed into a tree.

The two friends were killed and the three others in the car were seriously injured on the N54 at Legnakelly near Clones at around 6.45pm on their way to the event on Monaghan Town.

Kiea McCann grew up in Kilmainhamwood in Co Meath but later moved to Clones with her family. Dlava Mohamed’s family, who also live in the town, are originally from Syria.

The crash occurred on the evening of July 31st last, with a number of other people in the car also seriously injured, though they survived. The driver of the vehicle was treated Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Dlava’s older sister, Auin (18), was injured in the crash and required specialist head injury treatment. Kiea’s date for the night, Oisin Clerkin (18), was discharged from hospital after a brief period of treatment for minor injuries.

On Monday morning Garda Headquarters issued a brief statement confirming a man had been charged by gardaí investigating the crash.

“Gardaí investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Legnakelly, Co Monaghan on 31st July 2023 have charged a man,” it said. “A man aged in his 60s is due to appear before Monaghan District Court this morning, Monday, March 11th 2024.”