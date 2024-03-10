Man remanded in custody after woman assaulted in Cork City

A man charged with an assault in Cork city centre has been remanded in custody after appearing at Anglesea Street Courthouse. Photograph: Google Street View

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with an assault in Cork City centre that left a woman (35) having to be hospitalised after she suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle.

Conor Greaney (25) told gardaí the assault at around 9.40am on Thursday outside Cork’s GPO on Dublin boutique owner Selina Regazzoli was a case of mistaken identity.

Mr Greaney’s admission the assault was a case of mistaken identity came after he took the stand during a bail application at a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday afternoon.

Gda Orla Moriarty of Anglesea Street Garda station of gave evidence of arresting and charging Mr Greaney with the assault on Ms Regazzoli after he presented himself at the Bridewell Garda station.

Mr Greaney made no reply after caution when he was charged with assault causing harm to Ms Regazzoli on March 7th contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Insp David Noonan said gardaí were objecting to bail for Mr Greaney, and Gda Moriarty said they were basing their objection on the seriousness of the charge and strength of the evidence.

She said gardaí would allege Mr Greaney approached Ms Regazzoli outside the GPO while she was walking to work and that he struck her in the face in what was unprovoked attack on an innocent victim.

She said Mr Greaney hit and pushed Ms Regazzoli, who fell and both dislocated and fractured her right ankle and she had to be taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital to undergo surgery.

Gda Moriarty said the entire incident was captured on CCTV that clearly identified Mr Greaney as Ms Regazzoli’s assailant, and he had admitted the assault when questioned by gardaí.

Mr Greaney had stated at interview following his arrest that Ms Regazzoli was not the intended target of his attack, but he threatened to get the intended victim the next time, said Gda Moriarty.

She said gardaí were concerned that Mr Greaney would commit further crimes if granted bail given that he had threatened this other person while they also feared he might interfere with witnesses.

Cross examined by barrister, Elaine Audley BL – deputising for Mr Greaney’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer – Gda Moriarty accepted Ms Regazzoli was from Dublin and was not living in Cork.

However, she said that Ms Regazzoli has a large social media presence with over 28,000 followers on Instagram and that gardaí were concerned Mr Greaney might seek to engage with her on social media.

Mr Greaney took the stand to support his application for bail and revealed that he had been addicted to cocaine and benzodiazepines but had been clean of the drugs for three years until recently.

He reiterated his statement to gardaí that he did not know Ms Regazzoli and that the assault on her was a case of mistaken identity as his intended victim was someone who was harassing him.

Judge Dorgan said she had listened closely to the evidence, and she felt gardaí had made a strong case opposing bail for Mr Greaney whose address was given as Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork.

Judge Dorgan remanded Mr Greaney in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on March 14th by video link but said he could reapply for bail if he resolved issues over an address to stay at.