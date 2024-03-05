‘I just followed the orders’: Man returned for trial in relation to €157m Cork cocaine seizure

The MV Matthew cargo ship at Marino Point in Co Cork after it was seized by authorities. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A 30-year-old man has become the first accused to be returned for trial by judge and jury in connection with the biggest ever drugs seizure in the history of the state when over 2.2 tonnes of cocaine, worth €157 million, was seized aboard a freighter off Cork.

Harold Estoesta was a crew member aboard the MV Matthew when it was detained in a Joint Task Force Operation involving customs, gardaí and navy when Army Rangers boarded the ship at sea off the coast of east Cork in the early hours of September 26th, 2023.

A Filipino national, Mr Estoesta was later arrested by gardaí and charged with conspiring with others to possess cocaine worth more than €13,000 in the state for supply on September 24th, 2023 contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

When he was charged, Mr Estoesta replied: “I believe that I just followed the orders of my seniors. I was also tricked and informed that they were spare parts. I wish to defend myself against accusations. I believe I was innocent and deserve to be free.”

Today, Mr Estoesta appeared at Mallow District Court where court presenter, Sgt Linda O’Leary told Judge John King that gardaí had received DPP directions on the matter and the DPP had directed that Mr Estoesta be tried on indictment at Circuit Court level before a judge and jury.

Sgt O’Leary applied for a remand in continuing custody until March 26th and solicitor, David O’Meara, deputising for Mr Estoesta’s solicitor, Aidan Desmond, said that his client was consenting to the three week remand.

Judge John King granted the state application and remanded Mr Estoesta to appear again at Mallow District Court for service of the book of evidence even though he acknowledged that the gardaí may not have the book of evidence ready on that date.

Mr Estoesta, who was assisted during today’s proceedings by an interpreter, was the sixth member of the crew of the Panamian registered MV Matthew to be charged in relation to the huge cocaine haul found aboard the bulk carrier when it was brought to Cork Harbour.

Four other members of the crew, Ukrainians Myhailo Gavryk (30) and Vitaliy Vlasoi (30), Iranian Saeid Hassani (38) and Dutch national, Cumali Ozgen (48) were also charged with conspiring with others to possess more than €13,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply within the state on September 24th 2023.

All four last appeared at Mallow District Court on February 13th when Det Sgt Ronan McMorrow of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau told the court that it was a complex transnational investigation with a file running to more than 3,000 pages.

On that occasion, Judge Colm Roberts granted a state application for a month long remand after all four accused consented through their solicitors to the four week remand and all four are due to appear again Mallow District Court on March 12th by video link from Cork Prison where they are detained.

Meanwhile the captain of the MV Matthew, an Iranian national, Soheil Jelveh is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine for sale or supply and importing more than €13,000 worth of cocaine into the state on September 24th, 2023 and he is due back before Wexford District Court on March 25th.

Two other men, Jamie Harbron (31) of South Avenue, Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, England and Ukrainian national, Vitaliy Lapa (50) of No Fixed Abode have also been charged on foot of the same garda investigation after they were airlifted off the fishing vessel, Castlemore off Wexford.

Both men are charged with attempting to possess drugs worth more than worth more than €13,000 for the purpose of sale or supply between September 21st and September 25th, 2023 and both men are due to appear again at Wexford District Court on March 25th.