Former footballer Ken Oman to face allegations of breaking player’s jaw in North

A three-time League of Ireland winning footballer has consented to his surrender to Northern Ireland where he is wanted to face allegations that he broke another player’s jaw during a match.

Ken Oman (41) is wanted in Belfast in relation to an incident that occurred during a match seven years ago. It is alleged that he injured an opponent during a game between his then club Portadown FC and north Belfast side Cliftonville.

Mr Oman is accused of elbowing the then Cliftonville player Caoimhín Bonner in the mouth during a Premiership game at the Solitude football ground in Belfast on December 10th, 2016.

The incident, which was captured by TV cameras, resulted in Mr Bonner sustaining a broken upper jaw and having two of his front teeth knocked out. Mr Oman received a six-match ban from the Irish Football Association, the warrant states.

It also states that the matter had been referred to the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who invited Mr Oman to attend an interview, but the defendant declined to do so.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Marc Thompson Grolimund BL, for Mr Oman, said his client was voluntarily surrendering himself to authorities in Northern Ireland and had engaged a solicitor there.

Mr Oman, of Glasnevin Downs, Dublin 11, spoke only to confirm to Mr Thompson Grolimund that he had been fully advised of his legal options and that he was fully aware of the implications of his surrender to Northern Ireland to face prosecution. He then signed his consent papers and handed them to the registrar.

Ms Amy Deane BL, for the Minister for Justice, said the warrant, endorsed in the Republic in November of last year, stated that the offence of this form of grievous bodily harm carried a maximum punishment of seven years’ imprisonment in the UK.

Ms Deane said Mr Oman had been abiding by his bail conditions and had been signing on at a Dublin Garda station.

Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo said he would order the surrender having been satisfied that Mr Oman had received professional legal advice and that there was no issue with bail. He said Mr Oman’s extradition to authorities in the North was to take place within a maximum period of 20 days.

During his career, Mr Oman played for Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic, winning three leagues and three FAI Cups among other honours and represented the Republic of Ireland four times at under-21 level.