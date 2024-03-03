Man (60s) dies following assault in Co Tipperary

A Garda investigation is ongoing into the death following an assault in Co Tipperary. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 60s has died after a serious assault in Dundrum, Co Tipperary, last Thursday.

The man was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment to his injuries after the incident, which took place at a premises in the area. A postmortem will be carried out on his remains on Sunday by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

A man, also in his 60s, was arrested as part of the Garda investigation. He is due to appear before a special sitting of Newcastlewest District Court in Co Limerick on Sunday afternoon on charges relating to the incident.

The scene in Dundrum is currently the subject of a technical investigation by An Garda Síochána, and investigations into the fatality are ongoing.