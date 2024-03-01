Kilkenny woman (88) secures €160,000 settlement over alleged trip and fall on footpath

An 88-year-old woman who claimed she suffered injuries after tripping and falling on a footpath in Kilkenny city has settled her High Court action for €160,000.

Sarah Mahoney, of Pearse Street, Kilkenny, had sued Kilkenny County Council over the alleged fall four years ago. She claimed she was caused to lose her footing when she encountered an alleged defective and hazardous broken section of footpath.

Her senior counsel, David Kennedy, told the High Court it was their case that Ms Mahoney was walking near McDonagh Street not far from her home on the afternoon of September 19th, 2020, when she allegedly tripped and fell on an alleged broken section of footpath.

He said Ms Mahoney fell forward on to her face and outstretched arm suffering fractures to her arm and injury to her face. She also suffered an immediate nosebleed and was brought to hospital by ambulance. She spent five days in hospital and, counsel said, her daughter had to care for her mother at home for another three weeks afterwards.

Counsel said their engineering expert would say there appeared to be vehicular damage to the footpath.

Before the incident, counsel said, Ms Mahoney was a very active lady who loved her bingo but this later changed.

He told Mr Justice Paul Coffey the Mahoney side would face a battle about liability in the case and all the claims were denied by Kilkenny County Council.

In the proceedings, which Ms Mahoney brought through her daughter, Catherine Conde, it was claimed there was a failure in the construction of the footpath to ensure that it would be capable of taking the weight of vehicular traffic. It was further claimed there was a failure to adequately compact the subbase of the path as a result it was allegedly caused to subside and break.

There was an alleged failure to ensure that portion of the footpath was safe and suitable for pedestrians such as Ms Mahoney.

All the claims were denied.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey noted there was a significant litigation risk in the case. The judge thought the offer was fair and reasonable.