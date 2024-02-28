Immunity from prosecution under controversial Legacy Act is in breach of human rights law, judge rules

Troubles victims and their relatives arrive for the Legacy Act court ruling at the High Court in Belfast on Wednesday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan

Provisions for conditional immunity from prosecution contained in the UK government’s controversial Legacy Act are in breach of international human rights law, a judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Colton told the High Court in Belfast he was “satisfied” the provisions for immunity from prosecution under Section 19 of the Legacy Act were in breach of and incompatible with the lead applicants’ rights under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

He also ruled the bar on the criminal investigation, prosecution and punishment of offenders contravened the rights of one of the applicants under Articles Two and Three of the Convention.

The judge is delivering his judgement in a judicial review of the legislation taken by victims of the Troubles.

They challenged whether the Act was compliant with international human rights law, on grounds including its ending of Troubles-related inquests, ban on civil claims and a lack of adequate investigations.

It is the first time a court has ruled on the legality or otherwise of the legislation, which has been widely opposed.

A number of other legal challenges are in progress, including an inter-state case taken by the Irish Government.

The Legacy Act replaces current methods of criminal and civil investigations and inquests with inquiries carried out by a new investigative body, the ICRIR, and offers conditional amnesties for perpetrators.

More to follow.