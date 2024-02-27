Mary Lowry due in court in relation to charge of careless driving causing death

Mary Lowry (57), of Green Road, Dundrum, Co Tipperary will appear in Clonmel Circuit Court on Monday Photograph: Collins Courts

Tipperary woman Mary Lowry will appear in court on Tuesday morning to face a charge of careless driving causing the death of a father-of-five.

Ms Lowry (57), of Green Road, Dundrum, Co Tipperary, will appear at Clonmel Circuit Court, accused of causing the death of Patrick Connolly over three years ago.

It is alleged that on December 28th, 2021, on the N24 at Springhouse, Bansha, Co Tipperary, Ms Lowry did drive a vehicle, without due care and attention, thereby causing the death of another person, namely Patrick Connolly.

The offence on the statute book is contrary to contrary to section 52(1) & 52(2)(a) of the Road Traffic Act, 1961 (as substituted by section 4 of the Road Traffic (No. 2) Act 2011).

On the date in question, it is understood that Mr Connolly, from Skehennarinky, southwest Tipperary, was participating in a charity bike outing before suffering serious injuries in the alleged incident. He died in hospital five days later.

If convicted, Ms Lowry faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison, and/or a fine not exceeding €10,000.

Appearing before Nenagh District Court last year, Ms Lowry was granted bail by Judge John King after being served a book of evidence.

Ms Lowry was initially charged with the offence in November 2022 at a sitting of Thurles District Court.