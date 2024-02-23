Two men due in court over seizure of €33m worth of crystal meth in Cork last week

The men are due in court on Friday afternoon in Tralee, Co Kerry.

Gardaí have charged two men in relation to the seizure of €33 million worth of crystal meth in Cork last week.

The consignment of more than half a tonne of the drug, which is believed to be owned by the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, was found hidden in machinery parts in Cork Port.

The drugs were shipped from Mexico to Cork and were due to be exported to another jurisdiction, with the final destination believed to be Australia.

Following the seizure in Cork, two Kerry-based Irish nationals, both aged in their 40s, were arrested and detained under organised crime legislation.

The two men were arrested under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows suspects in gang-related crimes to be detained for up to seven days without charge.

On Friday morning, gardaí in Co Kerry charged the men shortly before their period of detention was due to expire. They will appear at a special sitting of Tralee District Court this afternoon at about 1.30pm.

The men are expected to be brought to court amid a significant security operation by gardaí.