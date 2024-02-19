Man charged with 23 counts of indecent assault at south Dublin school

The man, who cannot be named, appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court on Monday. File photograph: Google street view

A man his 70s has been charged with 23 counts of indecent assault at a school in south Dublin between 1977 and 1984.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court on Monday. The charges relate to seven different victims.

The man cannot be named by order of the court to protect the alleged victims’ identities.

Insp Rachael Kilpatrick of Blackrock Garda station presented the charges, which are all denied by the accused, to Judge Anne Watkin.

The man, who was represented by Robert Crowley BL, was granted bail under agreed conditions and is to appear before the court again on May 14th for the service of the book of evidence.