Former Department of Justice official pleads guilty to possessing child-abuse material

A former Department of Justice press officer has pleaded guilty in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possessing child-abuse material in the form of two videos and two images.
Niall Colgan (39) of Muckross Park, Perrystown, Dublin 12, appeared in court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to one count.
He pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in the form of two indecent videos and two indecent images of children at his home address on February 1st, 2022.
Senior counsel Ronan Kennedy, defending, asked for a period of time to allow for the preparation of a report.
READ MORE
Judge Martin Nolan set a sentence date of May 7th, when the full facts will be heard.
Colgan previously worked in the press office of the Department of Justice.
- See our new project Common Ground, Evolving Islands: Ireland & Britain
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Our In The News podcast is now published daily – Find the latest episode here