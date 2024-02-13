Woman due in court charged in connection with death of Matthew Healy (6) in Co Waterford

News of the charge comes just in advance of Matthew’s funeral, which was due to take place in Watergrasshill, Co Cork, on Wednesday. Photograph: Waterford News and Star

Gardaí have charged a woman they were questioning in connection with the death of 6-year-old Matthew Healy in Co Waterford. The suspect, who is in her 30s, was expected to appear before the courts in Waterford at a late night special sitting on Tuesday.

She was arrested close to Dunmore East in the early hours of last Friday morning but had been undergoing medical treatment over the weekend, meaning she could not be interviewed by detectives.

However, her period of questioning commenced late on Monday night, resuming on Tuesday morning and now resulting in her being charged by gardaí. News of the charge comes just in advance of Matthew’s funeral, which was due to take place in Watergrasshill, Co Cork, on Wednesday.

The boy’s remains were reposing at his home on Tuesday, with a requiem Mass scheduled for noon on Wednesday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Watergrasshill.

The funeral Mass will be followed by a private service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only are requested, with donations to be directed to the Make a Wish Foundation if desired.

Gardaí have warned of a social media scam claiming to advertise a live stream of the funeral mass which captures personal information of those who click the link. Gardaí have advised those who wish to watch the mass to revert to the parish or diocese directly.

Matthew, a senior infants pupil at Faithlegg National School, was discovered in a car shortly after midnight on Friday at Rathmoylan Cove, a remote inlet on the Waterford coastline close to Dunmore East. It is suspected he died of suffocation and efforts to revive him at the scene were not successful.

The Garda investigation into the death of the boy has continued since then, with a property in Co Waterford searched and technically examined over the weekend.

The vehicle the deceased boy was found in, and which gardaí believe the arrested woman was also in, has undergone technical examination in recent days.

While waiting for clearance to interview the woman, gardaí have been investigating her background, including her mental and physical health history, as well as Matthew Healy’s last movements, in a bid to find any evidence that may inform their inquiry into how the boy died.