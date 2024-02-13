Richard Satchwell to be tried at Central Criminal Court for murder of his wife

Tina Satchwell was reported missing by Richard Satchwell on March 24th, 2017. Despite an extensive search gardaí found no trace of her over the intervening 6½ years. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Richard Satchwell is to be tried by judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court on a single charge that he murdered his wife, Tina at their home in Youghal, Co Cork, a court has heard.

Sgt Tom O’Brien told Judge Brian O’Shea directions had been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the 57-year-old, who was charged on October 14th last with the murder of Ms Satchwell (45) at the home that they shared on Grattan Street in the town on March 20th, 2017.

At Clonmel District Court on Tuesday, the accused made his seventh appearance on the charge via video link. He was represented by Aidan Leahy, who deputised for his solicitor, Eddie Burke.

Judge O’Shea explained to Mr Satchwell that following the receipt of the DPP’s directions, the State has six weeks in which to prepare and serve a book of evidence on him. He told Mr Satchwell he had the choice between a four week remand in custody followed by a further two week remand, or a two week remand followed by a four week remand.

Tina Satchwell went missing from her home on Grattan Street, Youghal on March 20th, 2017. Photograph: Irish Examiner

Mr Satchwell said he was happy to consent at this stage to being remanded for a four week period. Judge O’Shea remanded him in custody to appear again at Clonmel District Court on March 12th by video link.

Ms Satchwell was reported missing by Mr Satchwell on March 24th, 2017, but despite an extensive search gardaí found no trace of her over the intervening 6½ years.

Her remains were found buried in the couple’s house on October 11th last during a search operation after gardaí upgraded their investigation from a missing person case to a murder inquiry.

A native of Leicester, England, Mr Satchwell moved to Ireland after he married Ms Satchwell, née Dingivan, in Oldham in 1991. The couple then returned to live in her hometown of Fermoy before moving to Youghal in 2016.