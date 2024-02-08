Man appears in Co Kerry court charged with murder of father and daughter

Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson of Tralee Garda station told the court he arrested Mr Griffin at Dublin Airport on Wednesday. Photograph: Google Street View

A 37–year-old man has appeared in court in Co Kerry charged with the murder of a man and his young daughter in their home in Tralee almost 12 years ago.

Philip Griffin, of no fixed abode but originally from Tralee, is also charged with setting fire to the house.

He had been extradited from the UK on foot of two arrest warrants issued last November by Judge David Waters, Cahersiveen District Court heard.

Mr Griffin is charged with the murder of Anthony O’Brien (30) and Nadine O’Brien (5) at a house in Killeen Heights, Tralee on May 12th, 2012. He is also charged with arson on the same date.

READ MORE

Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson of Tralee Garda station told the court he arrested Mr Griffin at Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

Mr Griffin was taken to Tralee Garda station where he was charged and cautioned, the court heard.

Sgt Henderson said he replied: “I have nothing to say at this time”.

Inspector Stephen O’Brien applied for the accused to be remanded in custody. He also applied for a restriction on reporting that would identify the child.

The application was on the instructions of the DPP, he said.

The judge also questioned if he had the power to make such an order. He said it was unrealistic given the widespread reports on the front pages of newspapers, adding that he did not live in a vacuum.

The press could also make an application to lift the restriction, he said.

Judge Waters refused the request, saying any such order would be “meaningless” in the current circumstances.

Brendan Ahern, solicitor for Mr Griffin, applied for legal aid, noting that his client was of no fixed abode and had no assets or income, and had been extradited from the UK.

Mr Ahern also asked that the judge make and order that his client should receive medical attention in custody. This was for physical rather than psychiatric issues, the solicitor said.

Judge Waters made the order and remanded Mr Griffin in custody to Tralee District Court to appear by video link on February 14th.

Anthony O’Brien’s wife, Kelly, the mother of Nadine, shouted at the accused as he left the body of the court.