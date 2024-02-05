Man who kept ‘weapon of choice for a hitman’ at arm’s reach in his kitchen granted bail

There has been a preliminary ballistics examination of the weapon. Photograph: Garda Press Office

A Dublin man kept a gun and silencer, described as a “weapon of choice for a hitman”, at arm’s reach in his kitchen, a court has heard.

Brian Keane (40) of Fairlawn Road, Finglas, Dublin 11, is accused of unlawfully possessing a 9x18mm calibre Makarov semi-automatic pistol, a silencer and 13 rounds of ammunition after gardaí searched his home on Saturday.

He was granted strict bail set at €500 by Judge Mark O’Connell at Dublin District Court on Monday, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Daniel Sweeney told Judge O’Connell that Mr Keane “made no reply” to the charge under section 27A of the Firearms Act.

Objecting to bail, Garda Sweeney cited the seriousness of the alleged offence, which can, on conviction, carry a 14-year sentence.

He said the accused, who has yet to enter a plea, was “caught red-handed”.

Judge O’Connell heard gardaí uncovered the gun, silencer and ammunition in the kitchen at Mr Keane’s house.

There has been a preliminary ballistics examination of the weapon, and the garda expressed concerns the man would not turn up for court if he were released.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Simon Fleming, he agreed the accused had no record of serious offences or bench warrants.

The garda accepted that the man would be unlikely to receive a maximum sentence if convicted.

Mr Fleming put it to the garda that the weapon was “somewhat of an antiquated pistol, around since the early 80s”. The officer replied that it was still a firearm.

The solicitor told the court that Mr Keane said he was “holding” it for another person because he owed money and “denies proprietary ownership of the gun”.

“My opinion is it would be the weapon of choice for a hitman; this was not buried in the bottom of the garden; it was at arm’s reach in the kitchen,” Garda Sweeney said.

Judge O’Connell granted bail but ordered Mr Keane, whose passport has been seized, not to apply for a replacement, provide his phone number to gardaí, remain indoors at his home from 11pm – 6am, and sign on daily at his local Garda station.

He ordered him to appear at Blanchardstown District Court on May 11th and granted legal aid after noting Mr Keane was unemployed.