Man remanded on bail in connection with seizure of more than €1m worth of cannabis

In Cork District Court, Judge Marian O'Leary heard that Peter Collins was arrested in Knocknagoshel village in Co Kerry on Thursday.

A father of four appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday, charged in connection with the seizure of more than €1 million worth of cannabis in Co Kerry.

Peter Collins (42) of Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry, faces two charges arising from a joint operation by the Garda national drugs and organised crime bureau and the Kerry divisional drugs unit.

He is charged with having the drugs in his possession and having the drugs for sale or supply contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Marian O’Leary heard that Mr Collins was arrested in Knocknagoshel village on Thursday. He was detained and questioned at Castleisland Garda station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Det Garda Ger O’Sullivan said Mr Collins made no reply when the charges were formally put to him. He said the seizure involved cannabis with an estimated street value of more than €1 million.

There was no objection to bail. Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell indicated that his client had agreed to surrender his passport to gardaí, to sign on weekly at Tralee Garda station and to be available for contact around the clock on his mobile phone. He also has to reside at his home address.

Mr Collins was remanded on his own bond of €300 to appear before Tralee District Court on February 7th next.