Man (41) returned for trial on a charge of murdering his wife in their Cork home last year

Deepa Dinamani, a native of Kerala in south-west India, was a chartered accountant and she moved with her husband and young son to Cork three months prior to her death.

A 41-year-old man charged with murdering his wife at their home has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court after he was served with the book of evidence in the case today.

Regin Parithapara Rajan is charged with the murder of Deepa Paruthiyezhuth Dinamani (38) at their home at Cardinal Court, Wilton, Cork, on July 14th last, contrary to Common Law.

At Cork District Court on Wednesday, Sgt John Kelleher confirmed that the book of evidence in the case had been served on Mr Rajan’s solicitor, Eddie Burke who accepted the book on behalf of his client.

Mr Rajan, who appeared in court by video link, acknowledged Mr Burke’s receipt of the book of evidence on his behalf before Sgt Kelleher applied for a return for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Mary Dorgan gave Mr Rajan the alibi warning that if he plans to rely on an alibi defence, he must provide the prosecution with the name of any witnesses he intends to call within two weeks.

Judge Dorgan remanded Mr Rajan in continuing custody and returned him the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court for trial by judge and jury on the charge that he murdered his wife.

Mr Burke applied to have free legal aid to Mr Rajan extended for both a senior counsel and a junior counsel to represent him at the Central Criminal Court and Judge Dorgan granted the application.

When Mr Rajan appeared at Cork District Court in December, Mr Burke said he was instructed by his client to seek the murder charge struck out because directions were not available from the DPP.

But Det Insp Jason Lynch told that hearing: “It is a very complex investigation. The deceased is an Indian national. Relevant lines of enquiry were pursued in India, the United Kingdom and United States.

“A significant amount of telephonic evidence had to be analysed, which amounted to 850,000 pages of data. There are 110 statements on file as well as substantial technical data.”

Judge Dorgan refused Mr Burke’s application to strike out the charge and she has since remanded Mr Rajan in continuing custody on three further occasions to appear at Cork District Court on the murder charge.

The deceased, Ms Dinamani, a native of Kerala in south-west India, was a chartered accountant and she moved with her husband and young son to Cork three months prior to her death.

Ms Dinamani had come to Cork to take up a position as a fund manager with a financial services company, Alter Domus Fund Services based at Cork Airport Business Park.