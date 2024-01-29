Son of murdered Jason Hennessy charged with violent disorder for ‘retaliation’ against Tristan Sherry

Jason Hennessy snr was having dinner with family and friends in Blanchardstown when he was shot and killed.

A 20-year-old man has been accused of violent disorder and producing a steel-handled brush as a weapon when “he retaliated” after his father was attacked and fatally injured in a shooting in a restaurant in Dublin on Christmas Eve.

Tristan Sherry (26) died of blunt force trauma to the head after he shot Jason Hennessy snr at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown.

Mr Hennessy (48) had been having dinner with family and friends before the gun attack, and died 11 days later in hospital.

His son, Brandon Hennessy of Sheephill Avenue, Dublin 15, was arrested on Sunday, charged and appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning.

He is accused of engaging in violent disorder by using or threatening to use violence with six others, which would cause another person present to fear for their safety and a second offence for production of a commercial dustpan and brush with a steel handle capable of inflicting serious injury during the course of an offence of violent disorder.

Garda Alan Murphy said the accused “made no comment” when charged at 8.54 pm on Sunday.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said there was no objection to bail subject to conditions, but he asked that they not be read aloud during the brief hearing.

Judge Jones imposed the conditions sought and remanded the accused on bail to appear again on March 12th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He also granted Mr Hennessy legal aid after noting he was not working.

The young man, dressed in a navy and green tracksuit, did not address the court and has yet to indicate a plea.

He is the seventh person charged in the investigation.