Blanchardstown shooting: Fifth person charged in relation to killing of gunman Tristan Sherry

A seventh person detained on Tuesday in relation to the killing of gunman Tristan Sherry in Dublin on Christmas Eve has been charged. A teenager, he is due to appear before the Children’s Court in Dublin this morning at 10.30am.

Mr Sherry (26) was beaten to death after entering a restaurant in Blanchardstown and shooting Jason Hennessy Snr, who later died from his injuries.

Mr Sherry was one of two armed men who went into the restaurant at about 8pm, opening fire and wounding Hennessy. However, as Sherry tried to escape, he was overpowered by people on the premises and killed in the process.

While Mr Sherry died on the night, Hennessy did not die until around 10 days later, when his life support was turned off at the Mater hospital.

READ MORE

Gardaí have now charged five suspects in relation to Mr Sherry’s death. They are yet to make any arrests in relation to Mr Hennessy’s murder.

Mr Hennessy (48), a father of seven and grandfather of 10, from Corduff in west Dublin was buried at the weekend amid a heavy garda presence.