Nottingham attack: Manslaughter pleas accepted over attack that left three dead, including teenager from Irish family

Grace O’Malley-Kumar was 19 when she was stabbed to death.

Prosecutors have accepted Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane’s pleas of not guilty to murder and guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to “serious” mental illness, a judge has been told.

Prosecutor Karim Khalil KC told Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday that the families of university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates (65) had been consulted before deciding to accept the pleas entered by Calocane (32).

Calocane, who answered to the name Adam Mendes in court, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to the manslaughter of Mr Coates and that of university students Barnaby and Grace.

He also admitted attempting to murder three pedestrians who were hit by a van he had stolen from Mr Coates on June 13th last year.

Calocane’s barrister Peter Joyce KC told a previous hearing the defendant “does not dispute the physical facts of the prosecution’s case” but was suffering from “extreme” mental illness at the time of the incident.

Calocane fatally knifed Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber, who were studying medicine and history at the University of Nottingham respectively, on Ilkeston Road at about 4am on June 13th.

They were walking home to their student accommodation after an end-of-term night-out when they were attacked on Ilkeston Road by Calocane, prosecutor Karim Khalil KC told the court.

At 4am on June 13th, Barnaby was stabbed “repeatedly” with a dagger, inflicting “grave injuries” and causing him to fall to the floor.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar showed “incredible bravery” and tried to protect Barnaby, fighting him off and pushing him into the road, but the killer then turned his attention to her and was “as uncompromisingly brutal in his assault of Grace as he was in his assault of Barnaby”, Mr Khalil said.

Family members in the public gallery sobbed as Mr Khalil told the court Grace’s injuries were too severe and she collapsed as Barnaby tried to defend himself from the ground, kicking out at his attacker, before Calocane “calmly” walked away.

Mr Coates was then found dead in Magdala Road around an hour later, having also been stabbed “repeatedly”.

The defendant then used Mr Coates’ van to drive at three pedestrians, Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller, in Milton Street and South Sherwood Street.

They all survived the attack.

The prosecution’s decision to accept the pleas entered by Calocane in November means he will not face trial for murder.

Calocane, who appeared in the dock wearing a dark suit and light blue shirt, now faces a sentencing hearing expected to last for around two days.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar is the daughter of Irish-born, London-based consultant anaesthetist, Sinead O’Malley.

The murdered woman’s grandfather is Prof Kevin O’Malley, who is also an anaesthetist as well as a former registrar and chief executive of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI). He subsequently moved to the Middle East to help establish the RCSI’s college in Bahrain, where he was its founding president and still holds an emeritus position. – PA